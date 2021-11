La visione a 360 gradi della Lucid Air lascia a bocca aperta: sembra un drone

The 🎥#360DegreeCamera is pretty nifty (when’s the last time you heard nifty used in a sentence?)! Aside from clicking on preset angles, as shown in this 📽, I later learned that you could Freeform move the 📹 to any angle you want for a live shot! @lucidmotors #LucidAir pic.twitter.com/HyjNZJCzMI