Tesla rilascia la Guida Autonoma v11.3: nuovi feedback vocale e tanto altro
Tesla ha iniziato il rollout di una nuova versione della sua Guida Autonoma, nello specifico parliamo del Tesla FSD Beta v11.3. Fra le note possiamo leggere cosa cambia con questo aggiornamento.
Come abbiamo ricordato in passato, questo software v11 è importantissimo per Tesla poiché per la prima volta fonde le capacità autostradali di Autopilot alla Guida Autonoma cittadina, creando così un singolo, super-sistema di assistenza alla guida. Sulla carta, il Full Self Driving di Tesla permette ora, dalla versione v11, di impostare una destinazione partendo da casa, con la vettura perfettamente in grado di portarvi a destinazione senza interventi di carattere umano. Ovviamente, essendo ancora un sistema di Livello 2, il conducente è obbligato a tenere le mani sul volante e a guardare la strada.
Addentriamoci così nelle novità del FSD v11.3. Si legge nelle note: il Full Self Driving funziona adesso anche in autostrada, l’assistenza fuori e dentro il circuito autostradale è ora unificata. Le nuove funzioni legate all’autostrada sostituiscono le precedenti operative da ormai quattro anni. La gestione classica di Autopilot si basava su diverse telecamere singole e dava supporto per il cambio corsia. Le nuove funzioni FSD si basano su una rete di più telecamere che lavorano insieme, fornisce soluzioni più complesse e intelligenti. Ora le vetture dovrebbero dunque tener conto di molti più fattori e arrivare a soluzioni più smart anche in ambito autostradale.
Fra le altre novità della versione 11.3 troviamo l’aggiunta di un feedback vocale: dopo un intervento (magari errato) della guida autonoma è possibile inviare a Tesla un messaggio vocale anonimo in cui si descrive l’esperienza appena avuta, così da aiutare lo sviluppo di Autopilot. Ovviamente le novità non si fermano qui, in basso potete leggere il change log ufficiale in lingua inglese.
- Enabled FSD Beta on highway. This unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway and replaces the legacy highway stack, which is over four years old. The legacy highway stack still relies on several single-camera and single-frame networks, and was set up to handle simple lane-specific maneuvers. FSD Beta’s multi-camera video networks and next-gen planner, that allows for more complex agent interactions with less reliance on lanes, make way for adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control and better decision-making.
- Added voice drive-notes. After an intervention, you can now send Tesla an anonymous voice message describing your experience to help improve Autopilot.
- Expanded Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) to handle vehicles that cross ego’s path. This includes cases where other vehicles run their red light or turn across ego’s path, stealing the right-of-way. Replay of previous collisions of this type suggests that 49% of the events would be mitigated by the new behavior. This improvement is now active in both manual driving and autopilot operation.
- Improved autopilot reaction time to red light runners and stop sign runners by 500ms, by increased reliance on object’s instantaneous kinematics along with trajectory estimates.
- Added a long-range highway lanes network to enable earlier response to blocked lanes and high curvature.Reduced goal pose prediction error for candidate trajectory neural network by 40% and reduced runtime by 3X. This was achieved by improving the dataset using heavier and more robust offline optimization, increasing the size of this improved dataset by 4X, and implementing a better architecture and feature space.
- Improved occupancy network detections by oversampling on 180K challenging videos including rain reflections, road debris, and high curvature.
- Improved recall for close-by cut-in cases by 20% by adding 40k autolabeled fleet clips of this scenario to the dataset. Also improved handling of cut-in cases by improved modeling of their motion into ego’s lane, leveraging the same for smoother lateral and longitudinal control for cut-in objects.
- Added “lane guidance module and perceptual loss to the Road Edges and Lines network, improving the absolute recall of lines by 6% and the absolute recall of road edges by 7%.
- Improved overall geometry and stability of lane predictions by updating the “lane guidance” module representation with information relevant to predicting crossing and oncoming lanes.
- Improved handling through high speed and high curvature scenarios by offsetting towards inner lane lines.
- Improved lane changes, including: earlier detection and handling for simultaneous lane changes, better gap selection when approaching deadlines, better integration between speed-based and nav-based lane change decisions and more differentiation between the FSD driving profiles with respect to speed lane changes.
- Improved longitudinal control response smoothness when following lead vehicles by better modeling the possible effect of lead vehicles’ brake lights on their future speed profiles.
- Improved detection of rare objects by 18% and reduced the depth error to large trucks by 9%, primarily from migrating to more densely supervised autolabeled datasets.
- Improved semantic detections for school busses by 12% and vehicles transitioning from stationary-to-driving by 15%. This was achieved by improving dataset label accuracy and increasing dataset size by 5%.
- Improved decision-making at crosswalks by leveraging neural network-based ego trajectory estimation in place of approximated kinematic models.
- Improved reliability and smoothness of merge control, by deprecating legacy merge region tasks in favor of merge topologies derived from vector lanes.
- Unlocked longer fleet telemetry clips (by up to 26%) by balancing compressed IPC buffers and optimized write scheduling across twin SOCs.
Altri contenuti per Tesla
- Il co-fondatore di Tesla: 'Guida autonoma pericolosa, errore pensare ad auto come iPhone'
- Tesla, richiami record: dal 2021 sono stati 122 per 2 milioni di auto
- Renault vs Tesla: 'Prezzi in ribasso? Serve stabilità, così il mercato si ammala'
- Tesla ha licenziato dozzine di dipendenti dopo le richieste di maggiori diritti sul lavoro
- Un leak svela le caratteristiche tecniche dell'Hardware 4.0 di Tesla: ecco i dettagli
Tesla
Contenuti più Letti
- Quali sono le 5 Ferrari più brutte di sempre? Dalla Scaglietti alla Superamerica
- 1 commentiLascia l'auto a fare la revisione: pochi minuti dopo la ritrova al McDonald's
- 2 commentiAuto elettriche, nessuno parla del vero problema: quanto dureranno le batterie?
- 1 commentiVerstappen: 'Canone da pagare alla FIA? Assurdo'. Ecco la cifra enorme che deve il pilota
- Tesla Model 3, incidente choc: a folle velocità contro bus, un morto. Il video
- 2 commentiFormula 1, Leclerc rassicura i Ferraristi: nessuna trattativa con Mercedes
- Il curioso caso della Chevy Colorado: manca un tasto fisico basilare sul cruscotto
- Il biocarburante HVOlution arriva nelle stazioni Eni: inquina meno ed è sostenibile
- 3 commentiProviamo la SKODA Enyaq Coupé RS iV: il SUV Coupé che guarda al mondo Audi
- Furbetto italiano in Svizzera: Range Rover 'collegata' così all'elettrico...