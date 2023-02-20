Tesla rilascia la Guida Autonoma v11.3: nuovi feedback vocale e tanto altro

Tesla ha iniziato il rollout di una nuova versione della sua Guida Autonoma, nello specifico parliamo del Tesla FSD Beta v11.3. Fra le note possiamo leggere cosa cambia con questo aggiornamento.

Come abbiamo ricordato in passato, questo software v11 è importantissimo per Tesla poiché per la prima volta fonde le capacità autostradali di Autopilot alla Guida Autonoma cittadina, creando così un singolo, super-sistema di assistenza alla guida. Sulla carta, il Full Self Driving di Tesla permette ora, dalla versione v11, di impostare una destinazione partendo da casa, con la vettura perfettamente in grado di portarvi a destinazione senza interventi di carattere umano. Ovviamente, essendo ancora un sistema di Livello 2, il conducente è obbligato a tenere le mani sul volante e a guardare la strada.

Addentriamoci così nelle novità del FSD v11.3. Si legge nelle note: il Full Self Driving funziona adesso anche in autostrada, l’assistenza fuori e dentro il circuito autostradale è ora unificata. Le nuove funzioni legate all’autostrada sostituiscono le precedenti operative da ormai quattro anni. La gestione classica di Autopilot si basava su diverse telecamere singole e dava supporto per il cambio corsia. Le nuove funzioni FSD si basano su una rete di più telecamere che lavorano insieme, fornisce soluzioni più complesse e intelligenti. Ora le vetture dovrebbero dunque tener conto di molti più fattori e arrivare a soluzioni più smart anche in ambito autostradale.

Fra le altre novità della versione 11.3 troviamo l’aggiunta di un feedback vocale: dopo un intervento (magari errato) della guida autonoma è possibile inviare a Tesla un messaggio vocale anonimo in cui si descrive l’esperienza appena avuta, così da aiutare lo sviluppo di Autopilot. Ovviamente le novità non si fermano qui, in basso potete leggere il change log ufficiale in lingua inglese.