Sulla Tesla Model Y prodotta in Cina torna il radar frontale: il report

$TSLA 🇨🇳

NEWS: Model Y upgraded from Giga Shanghai has been registered with MIIT of China.



According to the document, length: 4,750mm / width: 1,921mm / height: 1,624mm and wheelbase is 2,890mm.



- Maximum speed is 217 km/h

- Battery is LFP (BYD/RWD)

- Motor maximum output…