La Tesla Model Y ha battuto il Maggiolino in Norvegia: era l'auto più venduta dal 1969

Boom! The record just broke 🤠@tesla Model Y just passed all-time-high sale in a year since the still standing 1969 record; 16699 VW Beetle in Norway



Now at 16701 with 9 days left 🎊



Congratulations @tesla @elonmusk https://t.co/NQh18qhnFa pic.twitter.com/1d0fCD58Yp