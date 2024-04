Su Tesla Model 3 e Model Y arriva la grafica del Cybertruck: quali modelli compatibili?

Tesla Spring Update (2024.14) will introduce “Visual Updates” for Model 3 and Y vehicles with AMD Ryzen chip.



This is the stunning new V12 UI, similar to the one installed on the Cybertruck, with a regular font and apparently less transparency.



It features:

✅ Immersive… https://t.co/5ZvmiNJzAG pic.twitter.com/VlxBO7tT6f