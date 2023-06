La nuova Tesla Model 3 avrà Matrix LED ma non tutte le telecamere HW4: le novità

Tesla is incorporating dozens of technological advancements within Highland, including, for the first time, steer-by-wire Yoke and steering wheels. Other additions include matrix LEDs on all trims & redesigned RGB ambient lights, providing a more modern feel for all passengers.

Based on those working closely on the Highland project, we've been told that Highland will not only include the upgraded cameras we've seen on HW4-equipped vehicles but will be one of the first models to incorporate a new front fascia.



Yes, that includes a new bumper camera. 📸