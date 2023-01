Una Tesla si ferma all'improvviso e genera un tamponamento a catena: colpa del FSD Beta?

I obtained surveillance footage of the self-driving Tesla that abruptly stopped on the Bay Bridge, resulting in an eight-vehicle crash that injured 9 people including a 2 yr old child just hours after Musk announced the self-driving feature. Full story: https://t.co/LaEvX9TzxW pic.twitter.com/i75jSh2UpN

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option.



Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone!