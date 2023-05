Tesla, auto 'invendute' toccano numeri record in Europa: arriva altro taglio di prezzi?

Here is a chart that shows Tesla's inventory in Europe over time (cars listed for sale on Tesla's website): https://t.co/xbjD6sh8wm Supply is not an issue anymore. Therefore Q2 sales should give us a clear picture of demand



Europe sales:

• 94,819 in Q4 2022

• 93,784 in Q1 2023 pic.twitter.com/BxQm2bJX4P