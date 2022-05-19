Tesla aggiorna la Guida Autonoma Beta: è un major update di quelli imponenti

Come ormai ben sappiamo, Tesla sta lavorando duramente alla sua Guida Autonoma Completa, del resto c'è da sbrigarsi poiché Mercedes-Benz già vende la Guida Autonoma di Livello 3. Con il Full Self Driving nel frattempo siamo arrivati alla versione 2022.12.3.10, un major update particolarmente importante.

Tesla ha raccolto ulteriori 250.000 filmati di training dalla sua flotta in giro per gli Stati Uniti con software FSD Beta (che ormai conta 100.000 unità), riuscendo a pubblicare un major update di quelli importanti. Di seguito vi riportiamo le Release Notes in lingua inglese, mentre subito dopo facciamo un riassunto delle novità principali. Come potete notare, si tratta di un update corposo.

FSD BETA v10.12 Release Notes

Upgraded decision making framework for unprotected left turns with better modeling of objects’ response to ego’s actions by adding more features that shape the go/no-go decision. This increases robustness to noisy measurements while being more sticky to decisions within a safety margin. The framework also leverages median safe regions when necessary to maneuver across large turns and accelerating harder through maneuvers when required to safely exit the intersection.

Improved creeping for visibility using more accurate lane geometry and higher resolution occlusion detection.

Reduced instances of attempting uncomfortable turns through better integration with object future predictions during lane selection.

Upgraded planner to rely less on lanes to enable maneuvering smoothly out of restricted space.

Increased safety of turns crossing traffic by improving the architecture of the lanes neural network which greatly boosted recall and geometric accuracy of crossing lanes.

Improved the recall and geometric accuracy of all lane productions by adding 180,000 video clips to the training set.

Reduced traffic control related false slowdowns through better integration with lane structure and improved behavior with respect to yellow lights.

Improved the geometric accuracy of road edge and line predictions by adding a mixing/coupling layer with the generalized static obstacle network.

Improved geometric accuracy and understanding of visibility by retraining the generalized static obstacle network with improved data from the auto labeler and by adding 30,000 more video clips.

Improved recall of motorcycles, reduced velocity error of close-by pedestrian and bicyclists, and reduced heading error of pedestrians by adding new sim and auto-labeled data to the training set.

Improved precision of the “is parked” attribute on vehicles by adding 41,000 clips to the training set. Solved 48% of failure cases captured by our telemetry of 10.11.

Improved detection recall of faraway crossing objects by regenerating the dataset with improved versions of the neural networks used in the auto labeler, which increased data quality.

Improved offsetting behavior when maneuvering around cars with open doors.

Improved angular velocity and lane-centric velocity for non-VRU objects by upgrading it into network predicted tasks.

Improved comfort when lane changing behind vehicles with harsh deceleration by tighter integration between lead vehicles future motion estimate and planned lane change profile.

Increased reliance on network-predicted acceleration for all moving objects, previously only longitudinally relevant objects.

Updated nearby vehicle assets with visualization indicating when a vehicle has a door open.

Improved system frame rate +1.8 frames per second by removing three legacy neural networks.

A quanto si legge il colosso californiano ha migliorato le svolte cittadine che potevano dare qualche grattacapo in fase di marcia, ora il software rileva in maniera più precisa ostacoli e oggetti grazie a una geometria della segnaletica più accurata e a maggiore risoluzione. Grazie all'aggiunta di altri 180.000 video training le Tesla sono ora capaci di ricostruire in maniera più precisa la geometria che circonda i veicoli.



Altri 30.000 video training sono stati usati per allenare l'intelligenza artificiale a ricostruire e riconoscere gli ostacoli statici lungo il percorso. Il software riconosce in maniera più accurata anche la velocità di motociclisti, ciclisti e pedoni, così come gli ostacoli più lontani. La Guida Autonoma di Tesla dunque prende sempre più forma, a pochi giorni dalla nostra prova di Tesla Autopilot al massimo potenziale. Non abbiamo testato il software Beta, ovviamente, visto che in Europa non è disponibile, ma abbiamo ragionato su quanto convenga oggi spendere 7.500 euro per un pacchetto fatto sostanzialmente di promesse senza orizzonte. Almeno in UE.