Il sistema dual motor per Rivian R1T e R1S sempre più vicino: la produzione tra pochi mesi

Progress report: When our Dual-Motor AWD system is introduced for R1T and R1S next year, you’ll be able to choose a standard version capable of 600 hp and 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, or an enhanced version that increases horsepower to approx. 700 hp and 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Lz4FE06tIe