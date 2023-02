Ecco il robot Godzilla nella fabbrica Tesla di Berlino: è il più grande robot industriale

Giga Berlin is home to our most advanced paint system yet, enabling multi-layer painting for depth, dimension & a hand-painted look pic.twitter.com/W4mCZWfF7D

Finally, the vehicle moves to General Assembly, where seats, HVAC, power electronics, drive units & more are installed, using 20+ automated stations.



This is our biggest shop by headcount—on any given shift, 1k+ people are helping build Model Y pic.twitter.com/IgSrCpH5DR