Primi problemi per i rivoluzionari scooter OLA: la qualità costruttiva è imbarazzante?

An OLA S1 Pro was delivered to me at the Visakhapatnam event today.

It has cracks & dents all over the body. The manager says she will get it repaired before delivery. But repair is not the option. I paid for a new product, not a refurbished product@OlaElectric @don4every1 #Ola pic.twitter.com/ifZnDsJaXg — Karthik Varma (@leovarmak) December 22, 2021

@bhash hi Bavish, my Ola S1 pro was delivered yesterday. In less than 6km of drive aftr delivery it has to be towed away for screeching noises and headlight issues.What irks me more is that I'm yet to get my bike back despite promising to bring it back in few hours @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/pHi0uEPGYi — Toadie 🐸 (@ToadTweets) December 22, 2021

@OlaElectric @OlaScooter @varundubey @bhash You have such a flawed designer who doesn't even know the basic sense to design a grab rail. See below pictures first two pics from test ride event and next two is from my scooter. Please redesign and replace the part for every vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Jl9rqaFTTC — Rahul Prasadh (@rahul_prasadh) December 27, 2021