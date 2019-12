Il prezzo delle batterie per auto elettriche in picchiata: -87% in 10 anni

Battery prices, which were above $1,100 per kilowatt-hour in 2010, have fallen 87% in real terms to $156/kWh in 2019. By 2023, average prices will be close to $100/kWh.



Learn more from our 2019 Battery Price Survey here: https://t.co/IRGreo1LGE pic.twitter.com/LvkMcRMaaG