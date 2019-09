In Olanda è Tesla Model 3 mania: nuovo record trimestrale e giornaliero

⭐️🏆 New TESLA RECORD IN NETHERLANDS 🏆⭐️



440 REGISTRATIONS IN A SINGLE DAY



Sky is the limit for the Tesla sales in Netherlands this quarter. 6251 & Counting... 6051 Model 3 Delivered in Q3 alone in Netherlands 🚀@tesla_truth @TroyTeslike @vincent13031925 pic.twitter.com/Bzpy3WR8Ga