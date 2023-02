Un leak svela le caratteristiche tecniche dell'Hardware 4.0 di Tesla: ecco i dettagli

To start with sorta bad news, The form-factor is totally different, so definitely no retrofits on this one.

HW4:

A lot less improvement than many hoped for.

Still Samsung Exynos-IP based.

Bumped CPU cores from 12 to 20 (5 clusters of 4 cores each), maxing at 2.35GHz, idle at 1.37GHz

Number of TRIP cores increased from 2 to 3, 2.2GHz max freq

