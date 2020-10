La Guida Autonoma Completa di Tesla in azione: i primi impressionanti video

It’s real... this is part of the development UI and is BETA. pic.twitter.com/SmhCrftJcc — Brandonee916 (@brandonee916) October 22, 2020

Overly cautious at a roundabout... I didn’t have to interact until the end of the process. Not bad for the first attempt! Go FSD BETA! pic.twitter.com/3gPkztUWgY — Brandonee916 (@brandonee916) October 22, 2020

The future is coming... FSD BETA is here, I hope @Tesla makes progress to get this out to more people soon! Full intersection rendering on the DEV UI is incredible. I didn’t have any interaction other than modifying my following distance. pic.twitter.com/eKhvmPsAt2 — Brandonee916 (@brandonee916) October 22, 2020