Formula 1, previsti prezzi esagerati per GP di Las Vegas: fino a 100mila Dollari

.@MGMResortsIntl is planning to buy $20-25 million worth of @F1LasVegas tickets from @F1 so that it can create hotel+event packages for next year's race, per CEO Bill Hornbuckle.



🔳 He said rooms may cost three times their usual rate and packages could retail for up to $100,000. pic.twitter.com/azmwRSUSWZ