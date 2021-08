Ford trasforma le auto a benzina in EV con il motore della Mustang Mach-E da 281 CV

It looks like the Ford Eluminator electric crate motor now has a part number of M-9000-MACHE on the @FordPerformance website and is listed with a retail price of $3,900.



Main specs show that it is rated for a peak of 281 hp and 317 lb/ft.https://t.co/5iLJqplfX4 pic.twitter.com/4gk6TRDdqg