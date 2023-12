Elon Musk ha rimosso l'app Disney+ dalle Tesla: la guerra con Disney continua

Elon Musk on Disney ad revenue and Bob Iger.



“I hope they stop, don’t advertise.”



• “You don’t want them to advertise?”



“No.”



• “What do you mean?”



“If someone is going to blackmail with advertisers, blackmail me with money? Go fuck yourself!”



“…”



