Nella biografia di Elon Musk spunta il design di un taxi a guida autonoma

Adding to @SawyerMerritt post: In my book, https://t.co/7JGHd10TEa , I describe how on one Friday in 2017, @elonmusk decreed, “We are going to do this whole thing in stainless steel.” I note: "The use of stainless steel opened up new possibilities for the look of the truck.… https://t.co/mnTjub13xP pic.twitter.com/sG2lPoE57X