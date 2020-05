Il (bellissimo) video del museo Mercedes mostrato da un drone

Our pilot was impeccable, there are no bloopers. 😉 Thank you for your words!

On Saturday, 9 May 2020, we will be opening our doors to the public again. But before we do that, we had a special little flying visitor 😉 Initially, visits are only possible from Friday to Sunday. See you in Stuttgart, Germany! #MBmuseum pic.twitter.com/rDxA242tFl