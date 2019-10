Le 5 migliori EV sotto i 40.000 dollari secondo Edmunds: fuori la Tesla Model 3

In no particular order, these are the very best 'affordable' (i.e. under $40k) electric vehicles you can buy right now:



- Hyundai Kona

- Chevrolet Bolt

- VW e-Golf

- Nissan Leaf Plus

- Hyundai Ioniq https://t.co/lnZrwkJ8JT pic.twitter.com/O6W9BwRspW